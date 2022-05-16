LawCall
Getting more bang for your buck this vacation season

It's expected to be another busy summer travel season.
It's expected to be another busy summer travel season.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day weekend is only a few weeks away, kicking off what’s expected to be a very busy travel season this summer.

If you are planning a summer vacation this year, you may be able to get more bang for your buck.

Many people are dreaming about taking a beach vacation. Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says that’s by far the most popular summer destination spot.

If you’ve tried booking a vacation on the gulf coast the past few summers, Ingram says prices were around three times as expensive. Instead of paying $150 a night for a hotel, you could end up spending $450-$500 a night.

He recommends thinking about alternative trips or destinations, like a cruise or even an island resort.

Ingram says he and his wife worked with a AAA travel agent last year and ended up doing a bigger trip while saving money.

“We could get on a plane and fly to St. Croix Virgin Islands and stay in a Renaissance Hotel for seven nights and fly back, and have a rental car, for less money than we could go somewhere on the Gulf Coast for five nights,” says Ingram.

Ingram says not many people think getting on a plane and flying to a new destination would be cheaper, but this day in age it’s something to think about.

They’re offering plenty of travel deals right now, so head to their website to check them out.

