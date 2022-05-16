Alabama, Texas on WBRC FOX6 in September

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Roll Tide and Hook ‘em Horns.

College Football on FOX tweeted and posted on Facebook the Alabama Texas football game will be on WBRC FOX6 on September 10, 2022.

WBRC has not confirmed a time.

Click here for Alabama’s full schedule.

Click here for Texas’s full schedule.

Alabama Football. Texas Football. ON FOX. Counting down the days until September 10 🐘🤘 Posted by College Football on FOX on Monday, May 16, 2022

ALABAMA. TEXAS. ON FOX.



Counting down the days until September 10 🐘🤘 pic.twitter.com/KiFhkWbdEN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 16, 2022

