Alabama, Texas on WBRC FOX6 in September

4/16/22 MFB A Day Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama Athletics
4/16/22 MFB A Day Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama Athletics(University of Alabama Athletics | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Roll Tide and Hook ‘em Horns.

College Football on FOX tweeted and posted on Facebook the Alabama Texas football game will be on WBRC FOX6 on September 10, 2022.

WBRC has not confirmed a time.

Click here for Alabama’s full schedule.

Click here for Texas’s full schedule.

Alabama Football. Texas Football. ON FOX. Counting down the days until September 10 🐘🤘

Posted by College Football on FOX on Monday, May 16, 2022

