Alabama, Texas on WBRC FOX6 in September
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Roll Tide and Hook ‘em Horns.
College Football on FOX tweeted and posted on Facebook the Alabama Texas football game will be on WBRC FOX6 on September 10, 2022.
WBRC has not confirmed a time.
Click here for Alabama’s full schedule.
Click here for Texas’s full schedule.
