First Alert for drier air to move into Central Alabama Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you were able to catch the Total Lunar Eclipse last night! It was difficult for some due to cloud cover and spotty showers. The good news is that most of us are dry on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar this morning. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky and warm temperatures. Most of us are waking up in the mid 60s. It remains muggy outside, and I can’t rule out some dense, patchy fog in some spots. Fog has already developed in Marion, Winston, and Walker counties around 5 AM. I think our rain chances will be lower than this past weekend. A cold front will move through the state drying us out a little. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 80s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. I think most of us stay dry. If we see a storm develop, we can’t rule out the potential for a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Greatest chance for a stray shower or storm will likely occur south of I-20. We should end up dry by this evening with the greatest chance for pop-up showers and storms in the southern half of the state. Temperatures will likely cool into the 70s by 7 PM. With dry air moving in, it will likely feel refreshing this evening and tomorrow morning.

Slightly Cooler Tomorrow: With northwest winds moving in behind a cold front, we will experience slightly drier conditions tomorrow. We should wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few spots along and north of I-20/59 could drop into the mid 50s. You might need a light jacket tomorrow morning, but it’ll feel very refreshing. We should stay dry tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. With low humidity, it shouldn’t feel too bad. If you plan on attending the Barons Baseball game tomorrow at 6:05 PM, prepare for temperatures to start in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the game with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north tomorrow at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story for the second half of this week is the heat! Temperatures are forecast to heat up quickly into the 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. Temperatures may end up 10-13 degrees above average for the middle of May. Normal high temperatures should be in the lower 80s. We will likely stay dry for most of this week. A disturbance to our north could clip a few of our northern counites Wednesday afternoon, but I think most of us will remain dry. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties Wednesday. Morning temperatures are forecast to trend warmer with lows in the upper 60s. A few spots may only cool into the lower 70s Friday and Saturday morning. Humidity levels will increase a little by the end of the week with dew points in the mid 60s. The heat index won’t be extremely high, but we could see heat index values approaching 100°F in parts of west Alabama. If you have to work outside this week, please take frequent breaks, and stay hydrated.

Storms Return This Weekend: Our next chance for rainfall will likely occur this upcoming weekend. Another cold front is forecast to dip into the Southeast giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, evening, and into Sunday. Rain chance is up to 40-50% Saturday. Storms that develop over the weekend could end up strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. We will know a lot about the overall setup and timing as we get into the second half of this week. Temperatures Saturday will likely heat up into the lower 90s, but we could see cooler temperatures return Sunday with highs back into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows may also cool from the 60s and 70s to the 50s by next Monday morning.

