Federal government launches new webpage to help parents locate baby formula

By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Where can I find baby formula?

It’s a question many families are asking as a nationwide baby formula shortage continues.

The federal government is responding to the nationwide baby formula shortage by launching a webpage of resources for parents.

The shortages are the result of supply chain issues and a voluntary recall from a key manufacturer after a hand full of babies became sick, and two of the infants died.

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS are limiting the amount the formula parents can buy.

The FDA has been criticized for not moving faster to recognize the problem and fix the supply issues.

The Department of Health and Human Services responded to the crisis over the weekend launching this website as a resource for families to help them locate baby formula.

“Of course, there’s a lot of concern and confusion about what parents can and can’t do, and it’s important to find resources that you can trust like community food banks, community action coalitions, physician offices, the 211 number, the mainline to Abbott nutrition, there’s a link to the Gerber website. So, there’s different ways and just sort of… easy one page, easy to read list of resources that parents can turn to if they’re having trouble finding the infant formula,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

President Joe Biden said he’s working to ensure infant formula is available for families across the country, speaking with retailers and manufacturers to discuss ways to get more formula quickly and safely back onto store shelves.

