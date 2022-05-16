Deontay Wilder statue to be unveiled in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Boxing Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder will be honored later in May with a statue in Tuscaloosa.

It will be located outside of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports (TTS) building at 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

A public unveiling ceremony will take place May 25 at 2 p.m. at TTS.

Wilder and the creator of the statue Caleb O’Connor are expected to be in attendance.

Wilder held the World Boxing Championship’s Heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. As an amateur, he won a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the 2008 Olympics, earning his nickname “Bronze Bomber.” “We are excited to unveil this highly anticipated piece of public art featuring the Bronze Bomber, Tuscaloosa’s world-champion boxer, and created by Caleb O’Connor, who has adopted Tuscaloosa as his home and has created many other beautiful pieces in our City,” Mayor Walt Maddox said.

O’Connor moved to Tuscaloosa in 2009 when he was commissioned to paint the murals on the inside of the Federal Courthouse Building in downtown Tuscaloosa. He also created the statue of Minerva that was added to Manderson Landing in 2019 as part of the City’s bicentennial celebration.

“Our organization has long supported Deontay Wilder and his journey to becoming a heavyweight champion. We’re proud of his accomplishments and are thrilled the visitor center will be home to this incredible statue,” said Don Staley, president and CEO of TTS. “His championship title has put our community, Deontay’s hometown, on the map and his statue will pay tribute to that.”

