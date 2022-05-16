Convicted murderer escapes from facility in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted murderer has escaped from a facility in Mobile.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Jeffery Strugg, 31, escaped at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday from the Mobile Community Based Facility.

Strugg is 5-foot-6 and weighs 164 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, notify local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Strugg was sentenced to 29 years in 2009 for a murder that occurred in Dallas County.

---

