Childersburg gas leak update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Childersburg are still trying to figure out the cause of a gas leak Sunday morning at the Pit Stop on 280.

The Childersburg Fire Department received a call around 10 a.m. of “gasoline coming from the ground.” They arrived to find more than 350 gallons around the convenience store.

Due to the leak and an underground containment system, fire crews had to evacuate the area and shut the pumps off immediately. They isolated the area which included parts of Highway 280. They requested assistance from multiple agencies including the hazmat team with the Pelham Fire Department.

“We went and provided really just technical support and monitoring to make sure that the gas levels weren’t too high. To keep Highway 280 open,” says Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid.

Chief Reid adds gasoline cleanups can be difficult. He’s relieved the call came in during the daytime which helped prevent a possible explosion.

“A liquid-like gasoline or some type of explosive vapor we want to make sure that we’re not getting into those explosive limits or explosive range of that,” adds Chief Reid. “Because it’s seeking out an ignition source if this had been at night and gasoline vapors would’ve been laying low, close to the street and that type of stuff we could’ve been presented with a different situation.”

Chief Reid adds it was a team effort to not only contain the leak but also prevent it from entering drainage systems.

“Childersburg assisted us with making sure that the gasoline wasn’t going into storm drains or anything like that. They did a lot of the hazmat work,” says Chief Reid. “They did a fantastic job mitigating the scene.”

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

