LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Birmingham

The incident happened in the 600 block of Sheraton Road.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Sheraton Road.(None)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the 600 block of Sheridan Road.

WBRC has a crew on the way. We will update this story when more information becomes available.


CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Fatal wreck on Warrior Jasper Rd.
Man killed in single car wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Deputy Willie Hall was honored in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy who lost battle with COVID honored in Washington, D.C.