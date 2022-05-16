Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was killed on Tuscaloosa Avenue.

Officers said the homicide investigation was in the 1200 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue.

We are working to get more information.

