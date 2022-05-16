Alabama, Auburn clinch berths in NCAA Softball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are back in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were named the sixth seed of the tournament, and will host the Tuscaloosa regional which will also feature Murray State, Chattanooga and Stanford.

Auburn will play in the Clemson regional, competing against Clemson, UNCW and Louisiana.

The Tigers will face Louisiana first on Friday at 1:30 p.m., while the Tide will face Chattanooga in their first game on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Alabama is looking to advance to their third straight Women’s College World Series, and are hoping to win their first national championship since 2012. The Tigers are seeking to make their first WCWS since 2016, and win their first national title in school history.

Alabama is the No. 6 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament and will host Regionals this weekend at Rhoads Stadium!#Team26 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/TrsPkWXVgf — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 15, 2022

𝙏𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝙋𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿 🎟



We’re headed to South Carolina for the Clemson Regional! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/yxFIKXDXE2 — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) May 15, 2022

