Alabama, Auburn clinch berths in NCAA Softball Tournament

Feb 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Denver Bryant (7) awaits the pitch during the game between...
Feb 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Denver Bryant (7) awaits the pitch during the game between Auburn and St. Johns at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Grayson Belanger/AU Athletics(Grayson Belanger | Grayson Belanger/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are back in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were named the sixth seed of the tournament, and will host the Tuscaloosa regional which will also feature Murray State, Chattanooga and Stanford.

Auburn will play in the Clemson regional, competing against Clemson, UNCW and Louisiana.

The Tigers will face Louisiana first on Friday at 1:30 p.m., while the Tide will face Chattanooga in their first game on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Alabama is looking to advance to their third straight Women’s College World Series, and are hoping to win their first national championship since 2012. The Tigers are seeking to make their first WCWS since 2016, and win their first national title in school history.

