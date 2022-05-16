LawCall
AAA: Alabama gas prices hit record high

Gas prices are on the rise across the nation.
Gas prices are on the rise across the nation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices are going up again across the country, and Alabama is no exception.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the state on Monday was $4.20, its highest ever recorded. That’s 38 cents higher than a month ago.

Montgomery’s average price is slightly higher at $4.21.

To compare, the state’s average price a year ago was $2.85.

You can search for the lowest area gas prices on the WSFA 12 News website and app.

The national average Monday was $4.83. Only three states - Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma - have averages below $4. The highest gas price average is in California at $5.98.

