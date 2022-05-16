LawCall
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints

The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 76-year-old Delores McNeely. Officials have not said how the women died.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) - Three women were found dead inside of a Chicago apartment building for seniors in the days after residents complained about a lack of air conditioning.

Authorities say the victims were found at James Sneider Apartments at different times during the day Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. They were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 76-year-old Delores McNeely.

Officials have not said how the women died.

But Alderwoman Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward said residents had complained to her that the air conditioning wasn’t on during the hot days in the past week. She says the staff told her a city ordinance prevented them from turning on the air conditioning, but Hadden says there is no such ordinance.

“From being in those units, it’s so hot. It’s so hot in the units. These are senior residents, residents with health conditions. They should not be in these conditions,” said Hadden in a Facebook video.

The mayor’s office said the fire department was conducting a unit-by-unit check of residents, while city representatives worked to make sure the air conditioning was turned on and running properly.

“This shouldn’t have happened. Could’ve been prevented,” said Hadden on Facebook.

She vowed to work on accountability for the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLS contributed to this story via CNN Newsource.

