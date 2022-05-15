LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles

Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with a moon roof, a light bar, and a silver toolbox in the bed. Police said the truck has significant front-end damage from hitting the victim and her dog.(Fresno Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A man suspected in a fatal hit-in-run in central California in which the victim’s body was dragged more than 8 miles is in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house while deputies tried to arrest him.

Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles told the Fresno Bee that 38-year-old Shawn Ginder was arrested by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office late Friday. Valles said Ginder jumped out of the three-story house in Bass Lake, a town about 50 miles northeast of Fresno, the site of Friday’s hit-and-run.

Ginder is accused of being the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to the parking lot of a hotel, where she was found dead.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley says the 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck.

He says the man kept driving with the body of the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where a hotel guest called police after seeing the woman’s remains dislodge from under the truck.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Pell City Police Department executes search warrant on CBD store
Pell City Police seize items from CBD store
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
People are in desperate need of baby formula, amid the nationwide shortage.
Birmingham food bank without baby formula
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime