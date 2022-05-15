LawCall
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on I-59 in Birmingham on May 14, 2022.

Police say they received a call of a person shot just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities say Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews found a person in the driver’s side of a car suffering from gunshot wounds near the Arkadelphia exit of I-59. The victim died on the scene.

Police believe the victim was shot while driving, and then crashed into the median of the road.

So far, there are no suspects in custody. Police say they need the public’s help in solving this crime.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

