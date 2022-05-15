First Alert Update: Total Lunar Eclipse This Evening, More Scattered Storms, And Hotter For Midweek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: At the time of this update, the heaviest rain and scattered storm activity was impacting areas south of I-20. We could see some more pop-up showers and storms through this evening, although the coverage will gradually decrease by midnight; patchy fog will be possible, with lows in the 60s.

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy this evening, but there should be some nice breaks for spotting the total lunar eclipse tonight. This is when the earth passes between the sun and the moon. The earth’s shadow will cross the moon starting around 9:15 P.M. The total lunar eclipse begins around 10:29 P.M., peaks at 11:11 P.M., and ends at 11:54 P.M.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: The chance for scattered storms and showers will return tomorrow; however, the next big thing will be even hotter and drier weather by mid-week. We will have mostly sunny weather for the rest of the workweek, with daytime temperatures topping 90º. A front will bring an increasing chance for showers and storms next weekend.

The GFS guidance still tries to generate a tropical disturbance over the Gulf towards the end of the month, but this is way too far out, and the data will likely change. However, we will keep an eye on it. It’s a good reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane Season is right around the corner on June 1. Join us for radar updates and more specifics on the rain chances on WBRC Fox6 News at 9:00, 9:30, and 10 P.M.

