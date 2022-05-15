FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few areas of rain and storms in east Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patchy fog, temperatures in the 60s, and scattered areas of rain and storms in east Alabama shifting southward. Northwest flow pattern has set up which means storms will hitch a ride and track our way the next couple of days. FIRST ALERT for widely scattered rain and storm development this afternoon and evening and then again on Monday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail can’t be ruled out otherwise locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the primary threats. Highs in the upper 80s today and tomorrow. We will keep a 40% chance of storms in the forecast through Monday evening. A cold front will usher in lower humidity which will result in cooler mornings by Tuesday.

Morning forecast 5/15/22 (WBRC)

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: If you don’t mind staying up late, you might be able to catch some views of the Total Lunar Eclipse late Sunday into early Monday around 11:11 PM CDT tonight. There will likely be at least some clouds around, but even with a partly cloudy sky, you should hopefully be able to catch a glimpse of “Super Blood Flower Moon” with any breaks in the clouds! If you can take a good photo, submit on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Mainly hot and dry with highs in the 90s becoming common this week, starting Wednesday. Rain chances look little to none until next weekend. If your lawn and garden are itching for some more rain, NEXT Saturday and Sunday looks more promising for some widespread wet weather. A system headed our way next weekend could bring us a good 1-2″ of rain with some storms in the mix too. The pattern still looks warm and muggy, though any rain could help to bring temperatures down a bit. Still, plenty of time to iron out the details, but perhaps a little hope for your parched yards! In the meantime, do supplemental watering as needed this week.

