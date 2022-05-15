Birmingham lawmaker launches Pop-Up Farmer’s Market in District 6
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman has launched the District Six Pop-Up Farmer’s Market as a healthy food initiative and for residents to meet with local food vendors.
The farmer’s markets will be held every second Saturday of the month from May to October.
“In addition to recruiting grocery stores and other retailers that offer healthy food options, we are trying to get creative with how our communities can access fresh, healthy food,” Smitherman said.
Here are the dates the farmer’s markets will be open:
- June 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethesda Family Life Center
- July 9 at 1:30 p.m. at West End Public Library
- August 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park
- September 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethesda Family Life Center
- October 8 at 1:30 p.m. at West End Public Library
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.