Birmingham lawmaker launches Pop-Up Farmer’s Market in District 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman has launched the District Six Pop-Up Farmer’s Market as a healthy food initiative and for residents to meet with local food vendors.

The farmer’s markets will be held every second Saturday of the month from May to October.

“In addition to recruiting grocery stores and other retailers that offer healthy food options, we are trying to get creative with how our communities can access fresh, healthy food,” Smitherman said.

Here are the dates the farmer’s markets will be open:

June 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethesda Family Life Center

July 9 at 1:30 p.m. at West End Public Library

August 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park

September 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethesda Family Life Center

October 8 at 1:30 p.m. at West End Public Library

