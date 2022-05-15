Birmingham food bank without baby formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some moms and families remain in a panic, searching for baby formula amid the national shortage. The problem is a result of a safety recall and supply chain disruptions.

While it’s a struggle for families to find formula right now, it’s just as hard for some non-profit organizations. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is all out too.

While the food bank typically holds non-perishable food items like canned goods, pasta, rice, and beans, sometimes they get shipments of specialty items like diapers and baby formula. Unfortunately, right now they have none to offer the public.

Ginger Pegues, Interim Director of Development, says all they can do is recommend contacting the best people with answers.

“So right now, with the shortage of baby formula, we would definitely recommend to call your physician,” said Pegues. “Definitely call your physician or call WIC but we do not recommend making formula yourself, so call your doctor and they can direct you in the best way.”

Along with those options, the federal government launched a new website Friday to help families find baby formula.

The Department of Health and Human Services site HHS.gov/formula features information including manufacturer hotlines, community resources and other guidance. It also has a link for WIC-eligible families to reach out to a local office for assistance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.