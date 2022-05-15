Authorities in Tuscaloosa searching for missing man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a missing 26-year-old man.

Authorities say 26-year-old Eli Frazier was last seen on May 14 around 8:00 p.m. at the Blue Creek Public Use area near Watermelon Road.

Authorities say Frazier was wearing shorts, but no shoes and no shirt. He is 6′4, 230 pounds, and has a shaved head.

Deputies say Frazier might have been picked up and given a ride from the area.

If you have any information on where he might be, you are asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616 option 1.

