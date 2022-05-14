LawCall
USFL partnering with Birmingham City Schools for reading tour

The USFL announced that it will hold reading tours at Birmingham City Schools on May 16 and 17.
The USFL announced that it will hold reading tours at Birmingham City Schools on May 16 and 17.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL announced that it will hold reading tours at Birmingham City Schools on May 16 and 17.

USFL players will go on to read with students at South Hampton, Epic, Norwood and Hudson elementary schools, to stress the importance of literacy, and allow students to interact with players.

“The effort by the USFL will raise the awareness of the power reading has in opening up doors to new worlds, providing entertainment, boosting the imagination, and the positive neurological and psychological benefits it offers,” said Mark Sullivan, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools.

