LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl has been criminally charged after being involved in a school fight. (Source: MARTIN LAW OFFICE, S.C.)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (Martin Law Office/CNN) - A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a violent school fight earlier this year.

The girl’s attorney said she was offered a diversion, with a penalty similar to probation, but that was untenable because she is not guilty.

The fight happened on March 4 at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha.

Video captured a portion of the altercation and showed an officer working security that day using his knee on the girl when breaking up the fight.

The officer has since resigned from the school district but remains on the Kenosha police force.

The 12-year-old’s attorney said the officer should have been charged as her client was a victim of police brutality and the charge against her seems to be an effort to silence her.

A civil suit has been filed against the officer, the interim police chief and the school district, according to the girl’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy

Latest News

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized in Ohio, police say
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was arrested by the...
Jennifer Hall, former hospital worker, arrested 20 years after patient death investigation
Stamp Out Hunger is happening this Saturday, May 14th.
Postal workers collecting for Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday
A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl has been criminally charged after being involved in a school fight.
12-year-old Wisconsin girl criminally charged