Postal workers collecting for Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday

Stamp Out Hunger is happening this Saturday, May 14th.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is happening on Saturday and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is encouraging participation.

The Food Bank received 1.2 million pounds of food in April, but they distributed 1.4 million. Lately, they have been giving more than they’re receiving so they need help.

While it is a yearly food drive, Ginger Pegues says it’s especially needed right now because of inflation and supply chain disruptions. She’s the Interim Director of Development.

The food bank started seeing a lack of donations a few months ago and now, some shelves in their warehouse are completely bare.

Pegues says they don’t want anyone to go hungry and they need help from the public to make that happen.

“It’s really critical right now because even when we do have the donations to purchase food, it’s taking weeks if not months to get them,” said Pegues. “So if we all come together, and again -- stop by the store tonight or even look in that pantry -- we can really make an impact on our neighbors facing hunger.”

All you have to do is leave non-perishable goods like canned meat, canned veggies, pasta, and peanut butter in a bag by your mailbox. For those living in an apartment complex, you can leave them where mail is picked up. USPS will pick up the items and deliver them to the food bank.

Pegues says they are also still searching for volunteers to help collect and organize all the donations on Saturday. They will need help between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the warehouse. She says if you’re interested in help, you can sign up on their website.

