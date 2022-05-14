LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E

22nd St/ Ave E fire
22nd St/ Ave E fire(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley.


embed maps on website

Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.

22nd St/ Ave E fire
22nd St/ Ave E fire(WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Pell City Police Department executes search warrant on CBD store
Pell City Police seize items from CBD store
Car fire I-20WB near Leeds SOURCE: Jacob Bates
Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB

Latest News

2nd annual Senior Prom
Alabaster Senior Center’s 2nd annual Senior Citizen Prom
Man found shot early Saturday morning
Teachers concerned over class sizes
Teachers union hoping for smaller class sizes for fall semester
How to stop students' summer slide
How to help prevent summer slide in students