Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley.

Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.

22nd St/ Ave E fire (WBRC)

