Man found shot early Saturday morning

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports on May 14 around 2:14 a.m. they responded to a call to assist Brighton Police Department in an investigation. According to JCSO, a body was found in a car at Main Street and Huntsville Avenue in Brighton, appearing to have been shot to death.


The only information released about the victim at this time is that he was 35 years old according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more details as they are released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or you may contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450

