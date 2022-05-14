Man found shot early Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports on May 14 around 2:14 a.m. they responded to a call to assist Brighton Police Department in an investigation. According to JCSO, a body was found in a car at Main Street and Huntsville Avenue in Brighton, appearing to have been shot to death.

Victim Found Shot to Death in Brightonhttps://t.co/NGlCGYPX6r — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) May 14, 2022

The only information released about the victim at this time is that he was 35 years old according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more details as they are released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or you may contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.