How you can make the gas in your tank last longer

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices remain high as the average cost for a gallon of gas in the US is $4.33 a gallon, but at some stores, prices are even higher.

With those numbers likely to climb as we inch closer to Memorial Day, we thought it best to ask an expert on how to save money at the pump.

AAA Alabama representative Clay Ingram stresses there are several other useful tips.

“Lighten the load in your vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained. Make sure you’re changing your oil regularly. Make sure you’re changing your air filter regularly. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and properly aligned, and have good tread depth. That makes your car run a little smoother.”

While those tips can be beneficial, Ingram says one tip is more helpful than all the others combined.

“We did some studies a few years ago that show you can save as much as 33 percent of your fuel costs by going from a very aggressive driver to a very conservative driver. The quick starts, the hard stops. The weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate and speeding up, slowing down, speeding up, slowing down uses a lot more fuel than people realize.”

Lastly, Ingram stressed it’s important you search for the lowest prices at the pump as several stations price their gas high, and simply hope you don’t pay attention. To take a look at prices in your area, and find the best deal, click here.

