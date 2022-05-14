How to help prevent summer slide in students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School may almost be out for summer, but officials said that doesn’t mean students shouldn’t still be working on their reading and math skills over the break.

“First thing, ask your child’s teacher ‘what do I need to work on throughout the summer’,” William Tunnell with the Alabama Educators Association said. “They know that child as well as you do in terms of academics.”

Tunnell said summer is usually when students lose some of the skills they gained during the school year. It’s known as the summer slide. With new testing requirements soon to be implemented by the state, teachers said it’s important you try and keep your kids on track.

“Your child is going to be retained unless we can move them along and here are some things you can do at home to help,” Middle School Teacher Amanda Miller said. “You can sing their reading log every night. You can look over their different exercise sheets. Make sure they read 20 minutes a night. There are lots of things they can do by just putting more of an emphasis on education.”

“If all the parents did all of that with their children, all of our teachers would be shocked,” Tunnell said. “Read with your child, not just to them, and practice math at their level.”

Tunnell said summer learning won’t just help students stay on track, but it’ll also help teachers from having to re-teach in the fall.

“Every moment you spend with your child during the summer, preventing that summer slide, is a boost to how quickly they will catch back up in the fall,” he said.

Summer learning doesn’t have to be all academic. Officials said it’s important to get your kid involved in physical and educational activities this summer with free resources like public libraries and city parks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.