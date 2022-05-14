LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to the weekend, rain possible this afternoon

By Fred Hunter
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a few patches of light fog this morning but otherwise quiet early morning conditions. A back-door cool front is bringing slightly cooler conditions in East Alabama although the added clouds have prevented temperatures from falling quite so far. To the west a front remains stalled over Mississippi and remains the main focusing area for showers and thunderstorms to the north and west.

Saturday morning weather 5/14/22
Saturday morning weather 5/14/22(WBRC)

The showers and thunderstorms will drift slowly southeast today and are more likely to impact Northwest Alabama, although with daytime heating we’ll see rain chances slightly elevated over what we have been experiencing for most of the past week. Highs will generally be within a degree or two of 85, a bit above average for the season. Beyond this afternoon and early evening a more typical slate spring/early summer weather pattern will return with the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms during the hours of maximum afternoon and early evening heating with rain chances diminishing during the evening hours.

Meanwhile if you are going to The Gulf Coast, UV Index Values remain high. Remember the sunscreen, know the meaning of the beach warning flags and always swim near a lifeguard.

