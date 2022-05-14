The Fantastic Voyage Thru History, Anti - Violence Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 14, 2022, Community First Birmingham in partnership with Southwest Alliance Association Inc. and other Jefferson County leaders are providing a mobile classroom for 130 students from Jefferson County.

These students will travel to Selma to learn about the Civil Rights Movement and the Anti-violence initiative. The students will be given the opportunity to discuss the violence in their community and possible solutions.

The group departed from Birmingham Police Headquarters today after a press conference.

The trip is supported by community leaders such as Mayor Randal Woodfin, City Council member Wardine Alexander, Jefferson County Sherriff Mark Pettway, District Attorneys Danny Carr and Lynneice Washington, pastors, Masonic groups, elected officials and community activists.

