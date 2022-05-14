LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

The Fantastic Voyage Thru History, Anti - Violence Initiative

Students leave for Selma for anti-violence education
Students leave for Selma for anti-violence education(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 14, 2022, Community First Birmingham in partnership with Southwest Alliance Association Inc. and other Jefferson County leaders are providing a mobile classroom for 130 students from Jefferson County.

These students will travel to Selma to learn about the Civil Rights Movement and the Anti-violence initiative. The students will be given the opportunity to discuss the violence in their community and possible solutions.

The group departed from Birmingham Police Headquarters today after a press conference.

The trip is supported by community leaders such as Mayor Randal Woodfin, City Council member Wardine Alexander, Jefferson County Sherriff Mark Pettway, District Attorneys Danny Carr and Lynneice Washington, pastors, Masonic groups, elected officials and community activists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Pell City Police Department executes search warrant on CBD store
Pell City Police seize items from CBD store
Car fire I-20WB near Leeds SOURCE: Jacob Bates
Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB

Latest News

2nd annual Senior Prom
Alabaster Senior Center’s 2nd annual Senior Citizen Prom
22nd St/ Ave E fire
Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E
Man found shot early Saturday morning
Teachers concerned over class sizes
Teachers union hoping for smaller class sizes for fall semester