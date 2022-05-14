LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Doctors warn against diluting baby formula

By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An urgent message from the state health department to parents: don’t dilute your baby formula.

Some doctors worry parents struggling to find formula on store shelves could resort to this.

But the state health department said diluting baby formula can lead to dehydration, kidney problems, weight loss, and seizures.

The department also advises against making your own formula and using other substitutes.

Doctors said cow’s milk and plant-based milks may not have all the nutrients your babies need, especially those less than a year old.

Many families are struggling to find formula because of supply chain issues and a recent recall of some brands.

This could make you feel pressured to alter the formula to stretch it, or look for alternatives, but doctors stress that can do more harm than good.

“If parents are completely unable to find appropriate milk or infant formula for their children, they really need to be talking to their healthcare provider because you’ve really got the options of breast milk or formula until they’re a year of age. There are some exceptions when they get close to a year of age. They can start to introduce some cow’s milk or potentially, soy milk, if they’re on a soy-based formula, but again, they really need to talk to their doctor about that anything they’re doing less than a year of age,” explained District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield added that in most cases, you can find formula at stores across the state, though it may not be your preferred brand.

He said donor breast milk is a safe option, so long as the milk is screened for safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy

Latest News

Homewood dropped the age requirements for lifeguards to 17.
Homewood lowers age requirement for lifeguards to 17
Many are concerned this places both the fire fighters and community in greater danger.
Jasper Fire Department struggling with low staffing levels
Tips for how you can save at the pump.
How you can make the gas in your tank last longer
Nurture of Alabama teamed up with the City of Birmingham Friday hosting a community health day...
Nurture of Alabama, City of Birmingham partner to break mental illness stigma