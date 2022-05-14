LawCall
Alabaster Senior Center's 2nd annual Senior Citizen Prom

2nd annual Senior Prom
2nd annual Senior Prom(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - ExpectCare Hospice in Alabaster hosted their 2nd annual Senior Citizen Prom on May 13, 2022 to give their senior residents a night of fun.

2nd annual Senior Prom
2nd annual Senior Prom(WBRC)

The Senior Center donated their space for the event, and food was donated by Jim ‘n Nicks, Home Plate Cooking, Honeybaked Ham, Tazikis, Chick-fil-A and Walmart. Also on site were antique cars to be used in photos, Helena Belles for meet and greets and bouquets sponsored by Alabaster Florals.

2nd annual Senior Prom
2nd annual Senior Prom(WBRC)

More photos and videos of the event can be found on the event Facebook page.

