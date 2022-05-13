LawCall
World War II veteran helps with Ukraine fundraiser

WWII vet George Hamilton and family
WWII vet George Hamilton and family(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A World War II veteran gave back to his community again by taking part in a fundraiser for Ukraine.

George Hamilton, who is 100 years old, helped his church out with a mission fundraiser golf tournament Friday to raise money for Ukraine.

The golf tournament was held at Woodward Golf Course in Jefferson County, off I-59.

