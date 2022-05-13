LawCall
VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies searching for car burglary suspect

Investigation into vehicle burglaries in Bessemer SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies posted a video in their search for a suspect in vehicle burglaries in Bessemer.

Deputies said the suspect was filmed breaking into vehicles in the Rosser Farms subdivision in Bessemer.


There have been other car burglaries in the area, in which firearms have been stolen, according to investigators.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: Do not approach the individuals if you see them. Please call 911.

Investigation into vehicle burglaries in Bessemer SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
