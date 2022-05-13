VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies searching for car burglary suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies posted a video in their search for a suspect in vehicle burglaries in Bessemer.

Deputies said the suspect was filmed breaking into vehicles in the Rosser Farms subdivision in Bessemer.

There have been other car burglaries in the area, in which firearms have been stolen, according to investigators.

The suspect in these videos, was filmed breaking into vehicles in the Rosser Farm subdivision in Bessemer. There have been other car burglaries in the area, in which firearms have been stolen. Do not approach the individuals if you see them. Please call 911. pic.twitter.com/XoNuYzZMUJ — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) May 13, 2022

From the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: Do not approach the individuals if you see them. Please call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.