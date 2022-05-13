Tuscaloosa County town reaches historic milestone

BROOKWOOD, Ala, (WBRC) - High fives in Brookwood right now! The town learned a few months ago it had crossed a threshold, a crossing that elevates the town to a city. And to celebrate this momentous occasion, they are having a party.

It means a lot of things moving forward; the potential for new businesses; additional sales tax revenues and new opportunities to grow in ways they never thought possible.

The times are a-changing in Brookwood. Incorporated in 1977, Brookwood moved steadily along and eventually reached a population of more than 2,500, according to the latest census.

That’s more than enough to become the newest city in Alabama, and local high school teacher Ashely Sellers couldn’t be more pleased.

“And the new restaurants and new stores opening in Brookwood, so I think this is just going to enhance our city,” said Sellers.

Mayor Joe Barger credits much of the population growth to Mercedes, its tier suppliers and coal-mining company Warrior Met. In fact, local sales tax revenues skyrocketed to some $50,000 dollars more per month than what Brookwood used to take in.

Welcome to the City of Brookwood (WBRC)

“So we’re very excited about increasing the revenues that it brings to our community. Now going from a town to a city does not increase taxes in any way. It just means more citizens,” said Mayor Barger.

The municipal status change is already underway; new shirts for the city council and at some point there will be a change in signage.

Welcome to the City of Brookwood (WBRC)

Welcome to the City of Brookwood (WBRC)

Bryan: “Now, how big do you want to be?”

“As big as we can grow,” said Mayor Barger.

To celebrate the milestone they’ve planned a party for Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Town Park on Highway 216. There will be entertainment including Taylor Hicks. The fun starts at 4:00 p.m.

“And we’ll hear a little history from the Alabama Miner’s Association,” said Mayor Barger.

Brookwood the town, now Brookwood the city, growing, thriving at full speed.

Under Alabama law a town has to reach a population of 2,000 in order to be reclassified as a city.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.