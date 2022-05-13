Tuscaloosa County schools searching for bus drivers for fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools and City Schools need some drivers for the fall. It’s a challenge both school systems face every year about this time.

The County School District is looking for more than two dozen drivers, people who have the ability to interact with children and who can handle a behemoth of a machine.

“It’s our hope to have about 25,” said Tuscaloosa County School District Transportation Coordinator Craig Henson.

Henson says they typically see a few retirees this time of year, and training is just around the corner in June.

“In transportation we transport about 11,700 registered, we transport on buses,” he said.

The job pays around $14,000 a year. It involves much more than just hopping behind the wheel of a 29,000 pound school bus.

“And that requires a class B CDL,” Henson said.

Two hours in the morning, two hours in the afternoon, the average busload is around 50 students per day.

Bryan: “Emotionally and psychologically, what does it take to be a successful school bus driver?”

“I think the main thing is that culture you create on the bus built around respect. We train our drivers to have the children respect themselves and respect others,” Henson said.

Craig Henson admitted this job is not for everybody. You’ll need patience, a love for children and willingness to see this an opportunity to make a difference, not simply a gig to haul kids to and fro.’

“The role of a bus driver, he’s the very first thing a child sees when school starts and he’s the very last thing the child sees when their school day ends,” he said.

It won’t be long before the new school year starts. The first step to getting certified begins on June 14th. If you have any interest in driving a school bus for Tuscaloosa County schools call 205-342-2636. The email address is: transportation@tccs.net

Tuscaloosa City Schools are also looking for drivers and are willing to sweeten the pot a bit; a $1,000 signing bonus after the driver is hired and refunded fees to the employee for getting their commercial driver’s license. The city school district has 14 openings for school bus drivers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.