Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake

Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
By Sarah Verser
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I am the last person to really encourage a conversation about snakes, but with the warmer weather it became very obvious I need to know more about staying safe when it comes to these reptiles. 

We don’t always think about being alert for snakes. More of us are out enjoying the good weather, so I thought it was important to share our experience.

Three of us from WBRC FOX6 News were just out walking last night and we saw this one stretching across the sidewalk.

Copperhead snake sighting in Hoover
Copperhead snake sighting in Hoover(WBRC/Sarah Verser)

A lot of you saw my post on our WBRC Facebook page and so we wanted an expert to weigh in.

Emily Stauss is the Wildlife Chair Naturalist at Ruffner Mountain and confirmed it was a copperhead and she has a lot more information I think is worth hearing so we are including my entire interview to clear up misconceptions.

There are 50 species of snakes and she says only six are poisonous. She also clears up a lot of misconceptions including what you should do if you get bitten by a snake.

Ruffner Mountain is a good place to go to get more information and the see their exhibit on snakes and wildlife to watch out for.

