LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety