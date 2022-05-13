Pell City Police seize items from CBD store

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police officers seized approximately 200 items from the sales floor of Sky Vape & CBD, according to Pell City Police.

Officers said on Friday, May 13th, 2022, the Pell City Police Department executed a search warrant at Sky Vape & CBD in the 2100 block of Cogswell Avenue.

Investigators said the items seized are believed to contain illegal amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the hallucinogenic component found in marijuana. The items will be sent to a laboratory for further testing.

The police department said they enlisted the assistance of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) in the investigation. The ABC Board licenses the business to sell tobacco products.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officers said criminal charges are expected to follow.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the police department at (205) 844-3334.

