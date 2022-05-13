No injuries in apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters investigated an apartment fire at 121 15th Ave North Friday, May 13, 2022.

Crews confirmed the one-story apartments were well-involved.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, according to firefighters.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

