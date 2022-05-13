LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Memphis Zoo welcomes new female jaguar named Arizona

Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona
Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona(Memphis Zoo)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo welcomed its newest arrival, Arizona the jaguar, to the zoo Friday.

The zoo says Arizona is the 9-year-old daughter of Nayla who lives at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and just so happens to be the aunt of the Memphis Zoo’s male jaguar Diego.

Arizona comes from San Antonio Zoo where she lives most of her life and enjoys eating just about any food she gets her paws on, according to the zoo.

She also enjoys shredding cardboard boxes and playing with a boomer ball if she thinks no one is looking.

Visitors can get a good look at Arizona in her new home in Cat Country.

Welcome to Memphis Arizona!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Alabama Regional Medical Services announced they will be opening on Saturdays at two locations...
Alabama Regional Medical Services opening on Saturdays at two locations
WBRC sponsoring Do Dah Day at Cahaba Brewing Co.
SSA: Top 10 baby names of 2021
BBB of North Alabama Cullman Shred Day
Mountain Brook PD community safety meetings
Mountain Brook Police hosting community safety meetings