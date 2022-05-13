Hoover Police say ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign can help crime in other nearby cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are urging drivers to lock their car doors at night. They are hoping it will help keep stolen guns off the streets.

Last year, Hoover police got 113 reports of guns stolen from a vehicle, and they say you can almost guarantee those stolen guns will end up involved in a violent crime somewhere in our area, but with their “Lock It or Lose It” campaign, they are already seeing less thefts than before.

“Its been a pretty good decrease in the amount of firearms that have been taken out of vehicles” said Hoover Police Captain Keith Czeskleba.

Every night around 9:00 p.m., Hoover Police post on their facebook page,reminding drivers to lock their car doors.

“We feel like the campaign is working,” said Capt. Czeskleba. “We still will have some people who will physically break into a car, but the overwhelming majority are unlocked vehicles.”

Capt. Czeskleba said they were already at 24 stolen guns, but right now, they’re only at 11.

“That is a significant decrease,” said Capt. Czeskleba.

And he says less stolen guns could mean less crime for multiple different cities.

“The people that are stealing these guns, you can just about guarantee that they are going to be used in other crimes, violent crimes, and not necessarily here in Hoover, but all over the metro area,” said Capt. Czeskleba.

Capt. Czeskleba says the best place to store your gun is inside, but if you can’t, keep it hidden and protected in your car.

“We have offered up free gun locks for people, so if you don’t have a safe or something to put your firearm in when you bring it inside, you can at least put a gun lock on it so that it prevents a tragedy with a child or someone who shouldn’t have it.”

Capt. Czeskelba says over the last five years, there have been 480 guns reported stolen out of vehicles in Hoover.

