Goodwater police chief implements curfew after town sees its second murder since August

GOODWATER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Goodwater Chief of Police has instituted a curfew after the small town sees its second murder since August.

A meeting was scheduled for May 12 to allow community members and local leaders the opportunity to discuss the curfew, and why it’s necessary.

Chief Corey Shaw said they chose to implement a curfew due to public safety concerns. A young man named Malik Holtzclaw is now dead, and this curfew will also give his family time to grieve.

For juveniles, this curfew is indefinite, but for adults it will run through Sunday, May 15. That means kids under 18 must be home by 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by 10 p.m. on the weekends. Adults need to be home by midnight.

The chief stressed his officers won’t be stopping those going to and from work, nor impeding anyone’s day. He just doesn’t want people loitering in the streets, or hanging out where they shouldn’t be.

“For safety of my officers, for me, for the community, we needed a curfew,” said Shaw.

Shaw says the city doesn’t have a problem with gun violence, but far too many kids have firearms. He also points to low staffing levels as a reason for the decision.

“We are short-handed. We may have only one officer on shift. There was approximately 50 to 75 people at that location. So you’re looking at 1 to 50, and that is not everyday, but when people hang out is is a large crowd in Goodwater. So it is definitely for the safety of our officers. We are short-handed. Absolutely,” said Shaw.

Shaw hopes the Thursday night meeting will answer the community’s questions about the curfew, as well help create more activities in the community to keep kids out of trouble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.