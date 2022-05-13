FIRST ALERT: Slightly cooler temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots remain in the lower 70s. I want to give a First Alert for the chance to see patchy fog in parts of west Alabama this morning. Bulk of the foggy conditions is off to our southwest where a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sumter and Greene counties until 8 a.m. Visibility in the advisory could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is mostly dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this morning, but most of us should remain dry. With easterly winds at 5-10 mph, we will find ourselves slightly cooler than yesterday. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. Far west Alabama could trend a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Parts of east Alabama could end up with the coolest temperatures of the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels will be slightly lower for most of Central Alabama, but it’ll stay a little muggy in parts of west Alabama. I think most of us remain dry today, but I’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon and evening hours. Bulk of the rainy weather will likely stay to our west. If you plan on being out this evening to attend the USFL game, the weather should be nice. We’ll likely finish the day with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Next Big Thing: The big story in the short term is the potential for a higher rain chance tomorrow. Models hint that a weak disturbance to our northwest could slide into the western half of the state Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible at any point during the day tomorrow. Rain chance around 30-40 percent. If you don’t see rain tomorrow, plan for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Storms that develop tomorrow have the potential to become strong. Main threats include heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. Remember to always go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning. If you plan on being outside for over 30 minutes, make sure you apply sunscreen as the UV index remains high.

Isolated Storms Possible Sunday: Our rain chance Sunday lowers to 20 percent. Sunday will end up partly cloudy and very warm. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Highs Sunday afternoon will likely climb into the upper 80s. Humidity levels may end up a little higher, so the heat index could climb into the low to mid 90s. It’s difficult to predict when and where storms will fire up in this summer-like pattern, so make sure you monitor our app for updates.

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night: Don’t forget to view the total lunar eclipse Sunday night! It’ll begin around 8:30 p.m. with the total eclipse occurring around 11 p.m. The moon will turn a reddish hue around this time. We are looking at only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storms Sunday evening. You should be able to see the moon, but we may have some cloud cover to deal with Sunday night. If you view the eclipse, make sure you take pictures and submit them to the WBRC First Alert Weather App! We would love to share them on television Monday.

Heat Continues Next Week: Models continue to show a summer-like pattern continuing next week. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the 60s with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of next week. Rain chances remain isolated at 10-20% each day. You’ll likely need to water the yard/garden over the next 5-7 days. Some of our long-range models hint that we could see highs in the low to mid 90s by next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures could end up 10-15 degrees above average.

