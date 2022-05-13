LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills

Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance...
Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance to crack down on puppy mills.(JACLOU-DL from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas City Council passed an ordinance to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores.

Animal welfare organizations proposed the Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance in December 2020. Advocates for the measure said they supported it to help end such sales at pet stores.

The ordinance also encourages stores to work with animal rescues and shelters to offer pets for adoption, according to supporters.

“Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas,” said Stacy Sutton Kerby, with the Texas Humane Legislation Network.

Organizers with the network said Dallas joins Austin, College Station, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and other Texas cities that have passed a similar ordinance.

“This ordinance will support dozens of local humane pet stores in Dallas that do not sell puppies but rather adopt puppies who desperately need loving families,” said Karen Froehlich, with the SPCA of Texas.

The city reports the ordinance will take effect in November.

“We’re proud to see that the city of Dallas is once again putting the interests of dogs and cats first,” said Ed Jamison, with Operation Kindness.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Arrest in shooting between 2 employees at Dollar General Warehouse
Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a...
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand dug grave
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

As the end of the school year nears, school districts are working overtime to recruit more...
AEA says teacher sign-on incentives work, but they aren’t the cure to teacher shortage
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank
Federal authorities helping crackdown on Tuscaloosa crime
Federal authorities helping crackdown on Tuscaloosa crime
Birmingham educator named Alabama Teacher of the Year
Birmingham educator named Alabama Teacher of the Year
Local man in recovery encourages Narcan use
Local man in recovery encourages Narcan use