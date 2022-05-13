Crews extinguish house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters reponded to a house fire in the Ensley area on Prince Avenue on May 13 around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were showing and the fire was fully involved.

No one was in the home, and there was no power to the home.

Firefighters say no one was injured, and the house next door had some melting.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

