LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Crews extinguish house fire in Ensley

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters reponded to a house fire in the Ensley area on Prince Avenue on May 13 around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were showing and the fire was fully involved.

No one was in the home, and there was no power to the home.

Firefighters say no one was injured, and the house next door had some melting.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Former Alabama star and Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Curfew in Goodwater after second murder since August
Goodwater police chief implements curfew after town sees its second murder since August
Source: WBRC video
Alabama League of Municipalities hold 2022 Convention in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
House fire in Ensley
Source: WBRC video
League of Municipalities