Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB

Car fire I-20WB near Leeds
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash with a vehicle fire blocked two lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds Friday morning, according to Algo Traffic.

ALGO crews said the vehicle on fire blocked the right two lanes of traffic.

Crash - Vehicle Fire I-20 WB @ MP142.0 at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds.
Crash - Vehicle Fire I-20 WB @ MP142.0 at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds.

It happened around 9:31 a.m.

