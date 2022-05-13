Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash with a vehicle fire blocked two lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds Friday morning, according to Algo Traffic.
ALGO crews said the vehicle on fire blocked the right two lanes of traffic.
It happened around 9:31 a.m.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.