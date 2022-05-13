Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash with a vehicle fire blocked two lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds Friday morning, according to Algo Traffic.

ALGO crews said the vehicle on fire blocked the right two lanes of traffic.

Crash - Vehicle Fire I-20 WB @ MP142.0 at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds. (ALGO Traffic)

It happened around 9:31 a.m.

