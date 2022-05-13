LawCall
Brookwood Mayor uses different tactic to resolve garbage pick-up challenges

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BROOKWOOD, Ala, (WBRC) - We first shared issues about the lack of garbage pick-up off Peterson Loop Road. Now we’re getting reports of similar issues in Brookwood. But the mayor said he has a way to resolve it by being a ‘gentleman bulldog.’

Waste Management has a customer base of around 1,800 in Brookwood and Charles Brackner is one of them. He once had a problem with his garbage not getting picked up, but not anymore.

The sound of an empty garbage can lid slamming down never sounded so good to Charles Brackner.

“The last couple of weeks they have. They’ve been back on schedule,” Brackner said.

Brackner remembers all too well what a major inconvenience it was for Waste Management not to pick up his garbage for a couple of weeks or so.

“The least they could have done would have been to notify us what’s going on with them,” he said.

In fact, Brackner said he could identify with Lisa Edgell a few miles away.

“It’s really disgusting,” Lisa Edgell said after a few days of no garbage pick-up.

Waste Management eventually responded and picked up the garbage. The company admitted to delays but never really explained what the problem was. Edgell and Brackner are now pleased WM seems to be back on a regular routine.

“They’ve been on a regular schedule now,” said Brackner.

“Yes, we’ve had good service out of them.”

“They did what they could,” said Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger.

Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger declined to take any credit for getting the problem resolved for his growing city but does feel his strategy worked.

“I always say when you treat people with kindness and professional courtesy you get more out of them than pounding them with the hammer. We need to be understanding and considerate when they give us a reason and when they give us their word they will get it caught back up they stood by their word,” he said.

On the garbage front all seems to be well in Brookwood, empty trash cans means happy people. Charles Brackner is among them.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

