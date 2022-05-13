Bizarre set of circumstances surrounding fatal house fire deaths in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A strange situation in the Holt community of Tuscaloosa County: a major investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a mobile home fire.

The weird thing about this case is the mobile home caught on fire and burned to the ground a few days before the bodies were found, but no one called the fire department or the police.

It was a mystery in the 1900 block of Garber Street, and Bobby Sexton had no idea anything had happened until:

“My daughter went down the hill going home and she called me and told the trailer had burnt to the ground and it was just smoking,” Sexton said.

And therein lies the very thing that makes all of this puzzling. No one called the fire department which means the home burned to the ground unabated. Police weren’t notified until family members of the deceased decided to pay a visit on May 11, and found the home.

“It’s a tragedy especially for the family,” said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Jack Kennedy.

“Some family had not been able to reach some other members of the family on the phone for several days, so they came here to check on them and when they arrived they found the residence had burned,” Kennedy said.

For much of May 12, investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit analyzed practically anything and everything and took photos.

“It seems strange but it did happen so hopefully it happened at a time when no one saw it or it was at a state when people had assumed it had already been dealt with,” said Kennedy.

The shock of it all has rattled the neighborhood a bit.

“She was surprised,” said Sexton.

“We don’t know when the fire started or what started the fire,” Kennedy said.

Jack Kennedy says everything is on the table as to what might’ve happened. For now it’s a matter of putting the giant puzzle together one piece at a time.

Jack Kennedy declined to identify the victims and how they were related. Their remains are now with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.