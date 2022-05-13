LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Are we headed for a recession?

Top Alabama economist talks recession fears
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As the Fed tries to get a handle on inflation, some major banks are predicting we could be in for another recession. Goldman Sachs puts the odds around 35% over the next two years. We took the recession question to a top economist in our state to see what he thinks.

Dr. Keivan Deravi says all the elements are there for a potential recession, but there are a few silver linings that may prevent it from happening.

With inflation rising along with gas prices and interest rates going up among other facts, Dr. Deravi puts our odds of a recession at 25% over the next year or so, which he says is in a normal range. Deravi is a retired professor of economics at AUM and someone the state has relied on for economic forecasts.

Deravi tells us there is too much money in the system right now. He says consumers continue to spend which is a good thing and could help with recession fears. A lot of you have money in your savings accounts though and that could help.

“The saving rate before the pandemic was close to maybe one or two percent. Right now it’s about 7.5%. That’s an enormous amount of liquidity out there so I think you have a lot of cushion in the system that would prevent it,” Dr. Deravi said.

But Deravi says the dark horse in all of this could be how all the markets react to the action of the federal reserve. Deravi says even though things may look at little shaky, it doesn’t mean a recession is right around the corner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
The person that was shot was conscious and alert. They were taken to UAB Hospital.
Arrest in shooting between 2 employees at Dollar General Warehouse
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
A crackdown on violent crime in Tuscaloosa with help from the federal government. The feds are...
Feds working with Tuscaloosa authorities to get illegal guns, violent criminals off the streets
A Birmingham man says Narcan can save lives.
Birmingham man in recovery urging people to keep Narcan
Hoover Police are warning people about leaving guns in their cars unattended launching a...
Hoover Police say ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign can help crime in other nearby cities