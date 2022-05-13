LawCall
Alabamians return from aid trip to Ukraine

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some volunteers that ventured overseas to provide aid to Ukrainian families are now back home in Alabama.

The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions sent six residents from all across the state and some are now beginning to share their stories.

Brother Mark Wakefield and his team have diligently responded to aid efforts all across the country, but this latest mission would take them further away than ever before - to the Romania and Ukraine border to be exact. Once there, they realized everyone needed help in some fashion.

Some simply needed a hug, but others required more.

“We primarily provided water and juice, maybe some treats for the kids. We provided Bibles, an opportunity to charge their phone, to get some coffee and tea,” said Brother Wakefield.

While there, crews also worked to provide a few hot meals, and a couple of volunteers even worked to provide fresh water to refugees staying at a local church. Their kindness amazing many Ukrainians seeking safety.

“One comment that sticks in my mind from one particular person was that he was amazed that Christians who didn’t even know him were willing to be kind and helpful and provide him any kind of services we could. When some other folks he knew better maybe weren’t as kind,” said Wakefield.

Brother Wakefield stresses it was a fulfilling mission, and urges individuals to be kind and giving to those seeking aid.

“There is nothing quite like knowing that you can be valuable in helping others. You can be valuable in serving God and the way he created you,” said Wakefield.

The Alabama Baptist State Mission Board is still accepting donations and could potentially send more volunteers over in the future.

