Alabama Regional Medical Services opening on Saturdays at two locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Regional Medical Services announced they will be opening on Saturdays at two locations in Jefferson County.

The Northern Health Center will open on the first Saturday of every month, and the Crestwood Medical Center will be open on the third Saturday of every month.

Both clinics will offer primary healthcare and pharmacy services, and will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on those Saturdays through December of 2022.

